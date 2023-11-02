PHA backs ENB eye program

Callan Services is the agent in the province while businesswoman Dame Sandra Lau is the main sponsor of this program; since the ENB outreach began in 2010.

The program is conducted by the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) through its Eye Clinic Unit and its partner, the Christopher Blind Mission (CBM), an NGO also based in Goroka.

CBM officer Joanne Kaupa said the program is usually held in July every year but this year, due to some issues with consumables, as in medicine not being available on time, it had to be deferred to October.

The eye operation program this year took four days and saw 76 patients operated on, in the three main areas of cataract or cloudiness in the eye, pterygium or growth on the eye, and eviseraction or removal of one eye.

Majority of the 76 patients had cataract, a few had pterygium while one patient had one eye removed through eviseraction.

The eight-member team that did the surgeries comprised of officers from the EHPHA Eye Clinic Unit and the CBM, with two eye specialists or opthalmologists, Dr. Linda Lep from the EHPHA and Dr. Peter Slager from the CBM.

When giving a summary of the outreach program for this year, Ms Kaupa, said that this was the largest number done within a short period of time.

“Usually the surgeries take two weeks where around 100 patients are operated on. So, to have 76 patients covered within this week is a great achievement for the team. Apart from the new partnership with the ENBPHA, Air Niugini also gave us free-of-charge cargo freight from Goroka all the way to Tokua airport,” she said.

Apart from the host province, patients came in from New Ireland, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and West New Britain.

ENBPHA Public Health Director, Norman Vakore, said he was approached by Dame Sandra just before the team arrived in the province to assist the program financially.

“Given the fact that the outreach provides such specific health services to the people in the province that the government cannot, we were receptive of the request and provided assistance. We also had our resident opthalmologist at Nonga hospital join the team, as we see this as an avenue for skills and knowledge sharing among the visiting medical officers and our own doctors and nurses here in the province.”

Mr. Vakore further said now that the PHA is on board with this program, there would be a Memorandum of Understanding that needs to be signed by the concerned stakeholders, so to bind them to the program.

He further commended Dame Sandra for her support, saying: “We have an eye service in the hospital but with a team like this and their experts and equipment brought in for this program, our medical officers can learn a lot and this can help us look at ways to also improve such services in East New Britain, by upgrading our own equipment and staffing and relevant training that they need.”