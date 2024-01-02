Patrick finds his ‘best school’

Maiku was the dux of Milfordhaven Primary School’s 2022 Grade Eight batch, who reportedly scored 149/150 in his national examination.

Last year, two secondary schools in Lae would not let him register to continue Grade Nine, saying they lack inclusive facilities and trained educators for a wheelchair-bound student; a predicament that all persons with disabilities face nationwide.

From Bugandi Secondary School, he was sent to Lae secondary as they had ground-level classrooms that were deemed accessible.

“When I went to Lae secondary, I observed that the classrooms could cater to me. However, their principal said he will not accept any students from Bugandi because of their school fights and misbehaviour. But I told him, principal, I’m a disabled person. How can I join other students and bring trouble to the school?”

Patrick said he was advised to wait while Lae secondary sorted out its Grade Nine intakes. He waited until term one ended.

With the help of the media, the Department of Education was made aware of his situation, where he was presented a wheelchair, and given a space in the Flexible Open and Distance Education Centre in Lae.

“They were friendly with me at FODE; whatever my needs were, they assisted. FODE is now my best school. I have decided to continue from Grade Nine, 10, 11 and 12 at FODE,” he said happily.

In response to his story, the Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, directed contractors at Bugandi to build a temporary ramp to a classroom for students like Patrick.

“Starting with Bugandi, all new classrooms and ablution facilities funded by taxpayers in Lae will include access for People With Disabilities,” said Rosso.

Patrick acknowledged Rosso’s effort and appealed to authorities nationwide to take people with disabilities into consideration when building infrastructure.