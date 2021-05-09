Patients afraid

A Busamang community health worker said the fear of COVID-19 is keeping locals away from the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

The Busamang Health Centre at Huon District serves up to 3,000 people – villagers from the coast as well as those further inland and near the mountains.

Community health worker, Anbolyn Anjen, who is originally from Madang, has been working there for 21 years and can even speak the local dialect.

She outlined that the health centre regularly runs out of medical drugs and consumables, and COVID-19 has only added on to their challenges.

Anjen recently admitted twin babies who were suffering from severe pneumonia. She said their mother was reluctant to take them to Lae for treatment.

“Mi tokim ol lo go lo Lae ol tok olsem they can go to Lae but they were scared liklik lo COVID-19 bikos COVID-19 namba wok lo inkris olsem na… ol man blo ples ya, ol tu harim stori blo COVID-19 em ol poret.” (I advised them to go to Lae but they were scared because the COVID-19 statistics was increasing. They are village people so they were afraid when they heard stories about COVID-19.)

Only two health workers man the Busamang health facility, where they get medical supplies after two months from Salamaua. Anjen said after getting supplies from the area medical store, workers at the Salamaua Health Centre advise her to place her orders for them to deliver to her.

“Or sometime mipla painim rot. Liklik koleksen mipla kisim lo teikings blo ol sikman, olsem K1 lo wanpla sikman disla kain, mipla kipim, we buy zoom na mipla kisim boat lo ol man. (Or sometimes we look for ways to get there. The K1 that we get from patients, we collect those and hire boat from people.)

“The supplies mipla kisim lo Salamaua, em no sa last long taim. Em bai lastim mipla wanpla wik because the population here is big.” (The supplies from Salamaua last for just a week because the population here is big.)

Busamang quickly runs out of supplies as patient number exceeds the medical stock. The only option is to write prescriptions for villagers to buy their medicine in Lae, which is a costly exercise.

(Community health worker, Anbolyn Anjen, treating a patient for malaria)