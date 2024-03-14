Parish Leaders Gather for Recollection

The event, held on March 8th and 9th, brought together LKK leaders from Sabama, Sero Kone, Gabutu, and Pari.

The overnight recollection commenced with an opening prayer led by Fr. Ambrose Pereira SDB, who encouraged participants to dedicate their prayers to the soul of Fr. Edwin Genovia SDB.

Fr. Pereira emphasized the significance of continuous formation across all age groups within a parish.

The agenda included sessions on various topics, including the role of the 3Cs in Catholic life, Way of the Cross, and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Participants engaged in discussions on fostering vibrancy within the parish, led by Abraham Kolako and Christopher Abau.

The following morning commenced with contemplative exercises and the recitation of the Rosary. A Eucharistic Mass celebrated by Fr. Albert Swer SDB highlighted the importance of unity and community within the parish.

Vincent Numbos animated a session on this year's Strenna, focusing on the transformative mission of Johnny Bosco and pointers for parish leaders to enhance vibrancy.

An evaluation, guided by a SWOT analysis, helped identify areas for growth and improvement, emphasizing the need for continuous formation and a shared space for worship.

The program concluded with a delicious lunch, allowing participants to attend the funeral service and burial of Fr. Edwin Genovia SDB, further underscoring the sense of community and support within the parish.

The overnight recollection served as a pivotal moment for parish leaders to reflect, pray, and strategize for a more vibrant and cohesive community within the Mary Help of Christians Parish.