Paradise hospital's fight against Cancer

This yearly initiative, called "Wear It Pink 2023," encourages people to wear pink attire or accessories to express their solidarity for breast cancer awareness and research.

The primary goals of this campaign are to boost awareness regarding breast cancer, encourage early detection, and generate funds for cancer research and support services.

It presents an opportunity for individuals, schools, workplaces, and communities to unite in a colourful display of commitment to eradicating breast cancer.

PPH's dedication to fighting all forms of cancer is evident, highlighting the pressing need for cancer advocacy and awareness, particularly for breast cancer, a silent killer disease in the country.

Paradise Private Hospital spokesperson, Janet Sios emphasized the scarcity of attention and awareness given to the fight against cancer in the nation, emphasizing the age-old wisdom: "Prevention is better than cure."

Sios stated, "It is imperative for each of us to remain vigilant in our battle against cancer. This insidious disease claims the lives of numerous women, including mothers and sisters in our communities each year."

She pointed out the hospital's efforts, including a campaign to Mount Wilhelm, aimed at spreading the message of the importance of vigilance in the fight against cancer, specifically breast cancer.

Sios continued, urging everyone to take responsibility for disseminating the message, conducting awareness campaigns within their families and communities, and advocating for essential information and a healthy lifestyle.

"In this Pinktober month, we join our nation and the world to commemorate this day, spreading awareness about breast cancer and all cancer forms. To all women, remember that prevention is better than cure. Get tested, seek advice at clinics and medical centres to keep yourselves and your families informed and engaged in the fight against breast cancer," added Sios.