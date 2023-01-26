Pap smear kits donated to ANGAU

Harmony Gold staff from the Hidden Valley mine in Bulolo district made the long drive to present the items to the Lae Cancer Treatment Centre.

The cervical cancer screening items included 13 rapid Pap smear kits, 1,000 cytology sterile brush and 200 microscopic glass slides.

When presenting the items, Hidden Valley’s superintendent community engagement from the community affairs department, Benjamin Kamaya, said this was made possible through staff involvement.

“It was a fundraising on site,” he said. “Employees from all departments bought the pink shirt for K20 to raise funds to purchase these items.

“The pink shirts were actually purchased by the mine through the general manager’s department. It is part of our program to support the wider community.

“And since Harmony has been here, it has been supporting Bulolo district and ANGAU in various capacities – and now Wau-Waria as well.

“We are happy and pleased to continue to work with the key stakeholders of government and we hope that this small contribution will go a long way in terms of supporting your endeavour to help our people.”

During the October 2022 cancer awareness campaign, a team from the Lae cancer unit went to Hidden Valley to conduct checks as well as raise awareness on the subject.

It was during that time when the Hidden Valley team saw the need for Pap smear kits at the ANGAU Well Women’s Clinic considering no Pap smear screening had been conducted for over a year.

On behalf of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, the acting director of curative health services, Dr Steven James, acknowledged the mine for their contribution to the space of cervical cancer, saying it is still a big area of need for women in the community.