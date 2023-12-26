Paita thanks Kundiawa hospital team

He thanked Father Jaworski and Dr Kaupa Upa for the successful surgery and appreciated the supportive atmosphere during his week-long stay.

Despite missing Christmas with family, Paita found it a "blessing in disguise," vowing to address healthcare challenges.

Minister Paita extended his season's greetings and distributed gifts to staff and patients. He was visited by the Health Minister Dr Lino Tom who announced a funding of K15 million for the extension of the Kundiawa Hospital theatre ward.

Paita plans to resume duties after the New Year and is committed to healthcare improvements based on his hospital experience