Paediatric Care Training Completed

The 47 participants are made up of nurses, doctors and community health workers from the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

The health staff participated in a two-week Monash Online Paediatric Essential Care course, which was delivered by the Monash University and the Clinical Support Program Phase II team of Johnstaff International Development (JiD).

Commencing on the 15th of November, the course aimed to assist in the training and up-skilling of the paediatric health workforce.

The CSP phase II team said the course is designed so the participants can have access to online theoretical learning material.

The practical workshops involved simulation activities such as using a mannequin to demonstrate clinical skills for resuscitation or observing and demonstrating their understanding on treating a paediatric patient with pneumonia and diarrhoea.

During the closing session yesterday, Dr Francesca Failing, from ANGAU’s paediatric department, demonstrated how to navigate around the Monash moodle, saying case management has been made easy as everything is now at their fingertips.

“They can easily, with their Android phones, go online, go to this platform and see what they need to know about the cases,” she said. “So thank you to the Monash team, thank you to JiD, thank you to the AusAID for that.”

The JiD CSP team have been working closely with Monash University and the ANGAU team to ensure all the paediatric staff have online accounts in order to have access to the online platform.

Participants were then presented with certificates of attainment by the Department of Foreign Affairs acting consul-general to Lae, Nina Eliseo, and JiD project director, Dave Lavers.

(The Monash Online Paediatric Essential Care training was hosted at the Lae School of Nursing)