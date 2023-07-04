OWN donates to improve neonatal care

The incubator, a vital piece of equipment for the hospital's maternity ward, was procured at a cost of K50,000 using the proceeds from OWN's successful 2022 Cancer Awareness Campaign fundraising drive.

The decision to purchase the infant incubator arose from the concerns raised by members of OWN and mothers within the community, who recognized the absence of a proper facility to care for premature or special needs infants.

Secretary of the OWN Executive Committee, Paige Levakia, stated, "The 2022 Pinktober initiative to acquire an infant incubator was a collective decision made by OWN, in response to the distressing experiences shared by women in the workforce and the community."

Driven by OWN's objective of "Health, Safety, and Security," the network embarked on a fundraising campaign to provide a solution for the women and children of Tabubil and the surrounding areas.

Highlighting the need for improved neonatal care, Tabubil Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei shared statistics indicating that the hospital delivers an average of 12 babies per month.

She expressed gratitude, stating, "Donating this incubator exemplifies women in the workforce giving back to women in the community. It marks a significant milestone as it is the first equipment donated by external partners to Tabubil Hospital."

The heartfelt sentiment was echoed by Dr. Venao Seta, a Pediatrician at Tabubil Hospital, who conveyed the appreciation of the maternity ward staff, mothers, and babies.

Dr. Seta emphasized the impact of the initiative, saying, "The 2022 Annual Child Health Mortality and Morbidity Report revealed a reduction in neonatal admissions but an increase in the neonatal mortality rate. The lack of resources in many nurseries is one of the contributing factors, and this generous initiative has successfully bridged that gap."

He added, "Thanks to this remarkable effort, many babies will benefit in cases of complications related to prematurity. We are immensely grateful to OWN."

The Ok Tedi Women's Network's contribution in donating the Atom Infant Incubator to Tabubil Hospital represents a remarkable step forward in ensuring quality neonatal care for the region.

Their unwavering commitment to the well-being of women and children serves as an inspiration to the entire community, setting a precedent for further initiatives that address pressing healthcare needs.