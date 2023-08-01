Over Buimo 80 inmates baptised

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea (ELCPNG) assistant bishop, Reverend Lucas Kedabing, was the main celebrant, assisted by Buimo Jail chaplain, Reverend Martin Moel, and five other pastors performing the baptism, confirmation and communion.

Of the 82, only three were female: two inmates and one warder at the prison. The rest were male inmates. Thirteen male prisoners also received their baptism and, at the same time, their confirmation blessing.

Reverend Kedabing shared the word of God and reminded the inmates who received the confirmation blessing, baptism and communion that it was their decision to step forward, be baptised, and receive the confirmation blessing to become citizens of God’s kingdom.

“Your decisions will promote you to some level in life, and you won't be the same person who first entered Buimo. Instead, you'll emerge as a changed, disciplined and helpful citizen,” he said.

“Being at Buimo, you experience a shift in mindset and attitude. While many might judge you for being a prisoner, with the aid of the Holy Spirit, you'll be seen as a transformed person, ready to contribute effectively to your family, community, district, province and the nation.”

Buimo Correctional Service Commander, Fidelis Kaski, commended ELCPNG, Buimo prison chaplain Rev Moel, and all involved for ensuring the event’s success.

He remarked on the transformative impact the church has on the prisoners as part of their rehabilitation programme.

Kaski stressed that prisons should not just be viewed as places for lawbreakers but as institutions that help individuals become better, responsible and respected members of society upon release.