Over 800 Middle Ramu children immunised

The integrated health program included children’s immunisation, treating of yaws (a chronic disfiguring and debilitating infectious disease) cases, health education, antenatal checks and school medical in the disadvantage communities at Aiome.

874 children were immunised against vaccine preventable diseases, treated 470 cases of yaws, conducted health education to more than 900 people in the area and also treated 250 skin infections.

Surprisingly 214 children out of the 874 children immunised received immunisation for the first time during this outreach program.

Middle Ramu district health manager, Donatius Tigavu, said because it was an integrated program, a lot of children were immunised and many people treated for yaws.

“We learnt in the recent nationwide supplementary immunisation that yaws was a grave concern in the area, and in order to get more children immunised, we needed to do an integrated program, and this program was conducted successfully,” Tigavu said.

“Our challenge was a nonfunctional vaccine fridge, misinformation about children being affected if getting immunised spread by hearsay and social media, and not being able to conduct other services apart from children’s immunisation, especially when we conduct outreach sessions in very disadvantage areas.”

Tigavu said UNICEF was also part of the team that provided the needed health education to those in the villages, especially on topics such as immunisation, yaws, breastfeeding and promoting supervised birth delivery at health facilities.

“We are also thankful to the Provincial Health Authority, UNICEF, World Vision and other partners’ support in ensuring the success of the outreach program.”