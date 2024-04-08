OTML provides funds for cancer screening equipment

The donation, announced during a Gala Fundraising Dinner led by OTML Managing Director and chief executive officer, Kedi Ilimbit garnered widespread support from business partners and local communities.

The fundraiser, held under the patronage of OTML, raised a remarkable total of K168,000, highlighting the collective efforts to combat cervical cancer in the Western Province and Papua New Guinea. The funds will facilitate the acquisition of essential equipment such as thermal coagulator guns and GenXpert cartridges, crucial for the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

OWN Chairperson, Jessica Bablis, lauded the initiative, emphasizing the significance of addressing women's health issues.

"Cervical cancer is a pressing concern in PNG, claiming the lives of 1,400 women annually. This equipment marks a significant breakthrough in reducing cervical cancer cases," stated Ms. Bablis, expressing gratitude to OTML and business partners for their unwavering support.

The generosity of OWN extends beyond cancer awareness months, with initiatives like "Pinktober" and "Movember" aiming to spotlight cancers affecting both men and women. Since 2019, OWN has actively fundraised and advocated for improved health services, exemplified by the acquisition and delivery of an incubator to Tabubil Hospital in 2023.

Mr. Ilimbit commended OWN for their dedication to community welfare, underscoring the impact of collective action in driving positive change.

"OWN's tireless efforts epitomize compassion and solidarity, leaving a lasting imprint on the well-being of our community," remarked Mr. Ilimbit, acknowledging the profound difference their contributions will make in improving lives.