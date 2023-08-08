Nurses receive assistance

Nurses at the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) will host their second Clinical Nursing Symposium from September 26th-28th, 2023 in Port Moresby, and a local printing company, BizPrint & Scan has extended their support as a bronze sponsor of the event.

BizPrint & Scan donated K5000 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to nurses at PMGH for preparations for the event.

On behalf of the nurses, acting deputy director for clinical nursing services, Francisca Muru thanked the team from BizPrint & Scan for their kind donation towards this symposium to advance the development of nursing.

This nursing symposium will see nurses from both private and government health services gather to network and share their knowledge and experience with the primary goal of improving nursing practices in PNG.

“Your giving towards this symposium will go a long way and we thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” Francisca said.

As a 100 percent locally owned printing company, BizPrint & Scan is happy to help in improving the health and well-being of Papua New Guineans, in ways it can.

BizPrint & Scan General Manager, Craig Bowden says: “We believe in giving back to our community, and we see this sponsorship as an opportunity to contribute to the development of nursing practices in the country. “

He praised the efforts of the nurses at PMGH for organizing this symposium, helping to facilitate networking and collaboration between nurses from both private and government, with the intent to improve nursing practices.

“And we are delighted to play a part in this journey towards better healthcare for all.”