Nurses launch Savings & Loans launched

PNGNA is over 50 years old and has been a legal entity for more years than some other government agencies that celebrated 50 years late last year.

Many of its executives and members of the PNG Nurses Association have worked hard to develop a welfare fund for its members.

Two former executives were among those present and were acknowledged by the General Secretary, Mulina Kwalimu.

“The launching of PNGNA Savings & Loans Society marks an achievement, in the history of the nurses, that forms the basis and aspirations of this union established on the 12th day of December 1972, as an industrial organization for nurses,” he said.

“I welcome you all VIPs, Corporate clients, regional executives, national executives, and particular mention of our two former executives, namely Steven Nawick, former president and Lanson Hinanu, Former Highlands representative and pioneer of PNGNA. They had toiled to lay the initial foundations that now see the realization of their work,” he added.

President Kebai said he was proud to have achieved one of these objectives.

“Our survival must be dependent on how we unite to build a specific set of institutional capabilities to cushion PNGA from the forces of market deregulations and many rapid changes impacting the country,” he added.