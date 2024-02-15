Nurses Embark on Specialized Kidney Transplant Training

This initiative aims to bolster their expertise in kidney transplant procedures and patient care. Heading the delegation is Sr. Barbara Sobi, esteemed Nursing Unit Manager of the Main Operating Theatre at PMGH. Sr. Saeve Teke, a seasoned renal specialist nurse, will also partake in the training, focusing on the pivotal role of kidney transplant coordination, particularly in donor-recipient matching.

Dr. Steven Bogosia, Deputy Chair of the Kidney Project Transplant Committee, expressed the purpose behind this strategic move, stating, "We're sending the two nurses with a purpose to learn more about kidney transplants."

Sr. Sobi will delve into the intricacies of assisting surgeons during kidney transplant operations, while Sr. Teke will concentrate on patient preparation and counselling, which is crucial for ensuring successful transplant outcomes.

Their training, scheduled from February 14th to March 16th, 2024, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, signifies a significant step towards enhancing specialized healthcare services at PMGH.

As they embark on their journey to the UK, the PMGH team extends their best wishes for a fruitful and enriching experience to Sr. Sobi and Sr. Teke. The endeavour marks a milestone in advancing kidney transplant expertise, poised to benefit patients in Papua New Guinea and beyond.