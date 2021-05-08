Nurses apologise to health secretary

A letter dated 03rd May was addressed to the Health Secretary, Dr. Osborne Liko, from the General Secretary of the PNG Nurses Association, Gibson Siune.

The letter stated: “I hereby admit that the subject matter in the PMGH Nurses Petition is wrong, should be corrected and addressed as Overtime Allowance for the COVID-19 lockdown period…sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused”.

The letter was written following the Health Secretary’s response letter to nurses, clarifying that risk allowances will not be paid as per Circular Instruction No. 12 of 2021, from the Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management.

PMGH CEO, Dr Paki Molumi, and his executive management met with nursing managers to clarify the response letter from the Health Secretary.

Dr Molumi said the hospital is fully implementing the recently signed 2021 -2023 Nurses Industrial Awards.

He said risk allowance is catered for in Clause 10.3 of the agreement and Clause 21.2, which covers Life and Medical Insurance Scheme.

It will also be implemented.

In the meantime, Dr Molumi encouraged all nurses, as frontline health workers, to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

So far, only 40 nurses of 800 plus PMGH nurses, have been vaccinated.

