Nurses’ awards must be implemented: Secretary

The industrial agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Agreement, is for the determination of 2021 – 2023 Salaries & Allowances for nursing officers throughout the country.

Department of Personnel Management Secretary, Taies Sansan, said it is essential that nurses awards 2021-2023 is honoured and implemented immediately by employer agencies.

Department of Treasury & Department of Finance have been informed to assist employers to give priority to the MOA. Department Personnel Management & Department of Finance will configure and allocate a code for the nurses’ Life & Medical subsidy on the payroll.

Human resource staff of employer agencies are to consult the government payroll staff of the Department of Personnel Management.

Sansan has called on all agencies to take into consideration the nurses awards in their discussions and planning to ensure successful implementation.

“It is a legally binding document signed by all parties on the 25th of August 2020. Nurses make up the highest number of health workforce and are essential service providers that the government will continue to recognise and reward,” she stated.

The MOA supersedes the 2016-2018 agreement and will remain in force for a period of three years.

The industrial awards as provided for under the MOA are as follows;

Special domestic allowance of K5,000 per annum awarded to specialist nursing officers who have double certificates to be paid on a fortnightly basis effective as of 1st of January 2021.

Consolidated clinical allowance increase by 5 percent for all nurses across the board to commence immediately effective as of 1st January 2021.

Uniform allowance increased from K22 to K50 fortnightly for all nurses effective as of 1st of January 2021. This allowance is not paid to those who are issued with uniforms.

Potential risk allowance increased to K75 to commence effective as of 1st of January.

Specialist allowance for mental health and psychiatric duties increased to K200 fortnightly for all psychiatric nurses. Adjustments and difference to be paid effective as of 1st of January 2021.

Shift work arrangements and payments

- Allowance at base hourly rate at 25 percent (straight shift).

- Three shifts at 30 percent. Pay the difference of 5 percent on 1st of January 2021.