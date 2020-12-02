NPC stresses on healthy workforce

The CEO said this following a full medical checkup for all NPC staff conducted by MP Pathology Laboratory at the NPC Head Office in Port Moresby commencing Tuesday 1st December, 2020.

“In every organisation and institution, the most important asset you have is your staff.

“They are the ones who will be doing the job to move the organisation forward and you will have to take very good care of your staff,” Bole said.

He stated NPC, under his leadership, was looking at ensuring job efficiency and effectiveness and to achieve this, a healthy workforce was key.

“We want to ensure all our staff at NPC are fit, healthy and happy so they can perform to the best of their abilities to serve the organisation and the country.”

(NPC staff Jack Pura undergoing blood pressure check from laboratory scientist, Desiree Joy Callao, during the medical checkup for all NPC staff at the NPC Office in Port Moresby)