Northern PHA needs CEO

Provincial Administrator Trevor Magei confirmed that Dobunaba had moved back to Port Moresby, creating a vacuum in the management of the NPHA.

He said: “In order for the NPHA to function effectively and provide basic clinical & curative health services to the people of Northern or attend to emergencies, the NPHA needs a head to provide leadership.

“Currently, operations have come to a standstill.

“Attempts to communicate with Dobunaba and the National Department of Health (NDoH), in particular the office of the Secretary regarding the acting CEO’s absenteeism, was unsuccessful.

“I am appealing to the Secretary to provide answers about the status of the acting CEO, to enable my administration to provide technical advice to the NPHA Board to resolve the matter and have someone appointed immediately to provide leadership.

“We are in a critical situation and my priority is to stabilise the NPHA as we navigate through these stormy waters.”

Magei said compounded by this situation, he had urged the people to remain calm, adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, practice the Niupela Pasin measures and at all cost, minimise the possible risk of community transmission.

Meanwhile, Northern Governor Gary Juffa had been briefed about the situation and they were in the process of consulting relevant authorities to address the management issue of NPHA.