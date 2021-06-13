New Vehicle For Cancer Services

Kumul Petroleum Holdings signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Ministry of Health and Morobe Provincial Health Authority on the 19th of August, 2020, to support the improvement of the ANGAU National Cancer Services under the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

Nine months later, they followed through with the presentation of the new vehicle.

The vehicle will provide additional resource to support the work of the unit, particularly that of the new radiation oncologist.

“With Kumul Petroleum’s support, we are about to bring in a key resource that has not been fully available for the past three to five years, including the services of a fulltime radiation oncologist,” said MoPHA CEO, Dr Kipas Binga.

“The last patient to complete this radiation treatment was on 21 March 2017 following the departure of the radiation oncologist.

“With very high incidences of cancer, many cases are not properly diagnosed and treated due to lack of appropriate diagnostic and treatment facilities, infrastructure and key staff such as radiation oncologists and medical physicists.”

Kumul Petroleum has established a charitable arm, the Kumul Petroleum Foundation with its focus to oversee the cancer support program to its fulfilment and other ongoing health initiatives previously undertaken by Kumul Petroleum.

Hence, Kumul Petroleum is funding and managing two multi-million kina programs for the ANGAU National Cancer Services and Port Moresby General Hospital Heart Centre, under the Kumul Petroleum Foundation’s health initiatives.

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director, Wapu Sonk, acknowledged the leadership of health workers and specialists to ensure that they continue to serve the health needs of communities and said that this initiative is a part of the greater contribution by Kumul Petroleum to enhance the health and wellbeing of the people of Papua New Guinea.