New Marie Stopes Lae centre broken into

Assailants entered the Parer Street premises under the cover of darkness, incapacitated the lone guard and ransacked the newly opened centre.

Marie Stopes PNG Centers channel manager, Mellisah Agigo, and the Lae Centre team were on sight to inspect the damage to the new facility and account for the assets.

Ms Agigo said around K12,000 worth of items were taken, including laptops containing files for clinical quality that MSPNG highly maintains.

She also warned that among the stolen items were a batch of expired drugs that were slated for disposal and cautioned the general public in Lae against purchasing medication off the streets.

In response to the incident, MSPNG’s Country Director, Angelyn Famudi, expressed the organisation’s disappointment at what had occurred but acknowledged that these were the actions of a few individuals and not a reflection of the relationship Marie Stopes PNG has had with Morobe Province.

It is hoped that residents take ownership and look after the centre, which focuses on the importance of sexual and reproductive health and is looking to introduce its lab and imaging services in a few weeks’ time in Lae.

Established in PNG in 2006, Marie Stopes PNG is now the largest provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare in the country.