New Infusion Pumps for PMGH

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications like insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers into a patient's body in controlled amounts.

BSP Capital general manager, Richard La’a when presenting the item said BSP continues to procure necessary equipment and support the health sector, as part of its community commitment.

“We believe that healthy people are productive, hence, they are likely to participate in the process of building a healthy nation,” said Mr La’a.

“We are also aware that many health centres in our communities are running on minimal medical supplies. The health officers work as hard as they can to supply the best care available, but often, it is not enough. In considering this, it pleases the bank to deliver this equipment to assist our nurses and doctors in delivering quality health care to our people.”

Director for Medical Services – PMGH, Dr Kone Sobi upon receiving the item said: “We are grateful for BSP’s continued support over the years in assisting and helping with our health care facilities not just in Port Moresby but hospitals and clinics around the country.”

“The donation of these Infusion pumps is a very vital, as it will enhance our performance offering significant advantages over manual administration of fluids, including the ability to deliver fluids in very small volumes, and the ability to deliver fluids at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals.”

Dr Sobi explained that the 13 pumps will be shared within the Departments used to care for patients, especially those with severe mid-term respiratory conditions.

“With this many machines now on hand, it will be used to our advantage to reduce the workload of nursing staff; and help deliver précised dosage to patients,” added Dr Sobi.