New Clinic to Combat Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer, one of the most prevalent and lethal cancers in Papua New Guinea (PNG), has prompted urgent action.

The initiative, a joint effort between the New Ireland Provincial Government and Catholic Church Health Services, has received crucial support from the Australian Government through the Elimination Partnership in the Indo-Pacific for Cervical Cancer (EPICC).

EPICC, leveraging extensive local, regional, and international collaborations, including partnerships with the PNG Institute of Medical Research, stands poised to accelerate cervical cancer elimination in the region.

"The establishment of this clinic represents a pivotal opportunity to enhance the lives of girls, women, their families, and communities by combatting this entirely preventable disease," emphasised stakeholders involved in the PNGAusPartnership.

With vaccination, early detection, and treatment at the forefront, the clinic endeavors to curb the impact of cervical cancer, heralding a beacon of hope for improved health outcomes and strengthened community resilience against the deadly disease.