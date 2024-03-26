New church building planned for Gaing

This was the assurance from Member for Nawaeb Theo Pelgen on Saturday, March 23rd, when he was invited to the church area.

The congregation had initiated a fundraising drive to upgrade the old, rundown church ahead of inviting the local MP to witness their commitment to rebuilding their church.

The church, located at Ward 10 of Wain/Erap LLG was initially built in the 1990s.

When addressing the community, Pelgen urged the youth of the church and the ward area to be proactive citizens and take ownership and responsibility in their communities.

“The youth are the next agents of change and they are the very ones that will drive development in their communities and society,” he stated.

“The youth must be properly captured in the plans for development and through my leadership, we intend to partner youth in active engagements for change in Nawaeb.”

MP Pelgen further presented K5,000 towards the church youth fundraising drive and pledged to support their submission to the Nawaeb District Development Authority for funding.

The MP was accompanied by Wain-Erap LLG president, Kunump Ameke, NDDA church representative, Erick Mantaung, NDDA women’s representative, Rebecca Michael, and project officer, Jeffery Sam.

This is the second time Pelgen has supported the New Apostolic Church at Gaing Village.