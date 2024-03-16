New ambulance for Kabanut

“This ambulance is funded by National Gaming Control Board in partnership with the Namatanai District Development Authority at a total cost of K254,000,” he said.

Schnaubelt said NGCB through its Community Benefit Fund program made available K220,000 while K34,000 came from NDDA through the Lihir royalty to purchase the ambulance.

“On behalf of the NDDA, I thank NGCB for the much-needed support given to the people of Namatanai and I look forward to similar partnership in other areas of need going forward,” the MP said.

The new ambulance will now add to 12 ambulances so far delivered to sub-health centres in the district at a total cost of K1.4 million since he became the member for Namatanai.

Sister-in-charge of Kabanut Sub-Health Centre, Eddy Korongon, thanked Schnaubelt for the much-needed support.

“On behalf of the church, health committees and the people of west coast Namatanai (ward 1-6) we would like to convey our heartfelt appreciation and acknowledgement to you and the NDDA office for your generous contribution towards the health Centre building maintenance and for the new ambulance,” Korongon said.