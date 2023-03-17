New ABG Health Minister makes commitment

Minister Dennis Lokonai, in his recent maiden address to the staff and management of the health sector, said he was not new to the sector as he was a former Minister for Health in the last Momis/Masono government.

Minister Lokonai reiterated that there are many challenges that continue to hinder the department from moving forward, and some of these issues include:

Funding constraints in which only less than 1 percent of the ABG budget is allocated to the health sector annually;

Deteriorating health facilities throughout the region;

Aging work force and retrenchment of these officers continue to be a challenge;

Drug shortage;

The new ABG Department structure is not fully implemented;

Officers working without pay because another department is responsible for their recruitment and payroll;

Buka hospital needs a big improvement in terms of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sewerage improvement and space for expansion

Need for district hospitals, like South Bougainville needs one district hospital and one rural hospital, whilst the Atolls also have needs for health centres;

Health legislations;

50 percent of aid posts are closed and need reopening;

New graduates from health institutions are not being absorbed into the health system

Minister Lokonai said he will work proactively with the Secretary of Health and the department to remedy these challenges and see that the people of Bougainville receive the best health services they deserve.

“In my term as Minister, I want to see some changes on some of these issues and I will do my best to ensure the ABG funding allocation for the health sector is increased in the budget,” he said.

Minister Lokonai explained that if there was sufficient funding for health, then the aging work force can be retrenched, more hospitals and health centres can be built, closed aid posts can be reopened and the health work force can be put on pay.

Secretary for Health, Clement Totavun, stressed that although the health sector receives limited funding support, it has seen a gradual increase in its health status from being in the 15th spot in 2015 ranking 5th last year, out of the 22 provinces in the country.

He thanked the staff of the health sector for enabling that rating.