MSI Holds Communication Seminar

The seminar with the theme was ‘To be Prophetic Communities in Living Our Mission and Spirituality’ engaged 28 Religious from the MSI Congregation, on Wednesday 5th January 2022, at the MSI Provincial House, Boroko.

SoCOM personnel of CBCPNGSI namely Abigail Seta, Isabella Saleu and Nigel Akuani facilitated the Media seminar.

Ms presented on Communication Platforms and Basics in Photography. She explained that both were reflective sessions to help participants become better communicators and to unlock their own creativity.

It was about embracing communication platforms in a positive way and teaching them that it was not the equipment that mattered, but the imagination and creativity of the user.

Participants were presented with sessions on Understanding Communication in Secular Media, camera basics and photography, article writing, and designing posters with a message.

The four sessions encompassed basic and crucial essences of modern communication that revolved around oral, nonverbal, written, virtual and visual media.

Provincial Superior of the DMI Congregation, Sr Vimala Francis MSI, said she now had a better understanding in communicating successfully the values of the Christian Life.

Sr Lucy D’Souza MSI, Family Life Secretary of CBCPNGSI, said the vitality of knowing how to communicate in everyday life, was key to resolving much of society’s moral dilemmas.

She said, they had been taught and shown an array of communication techniques, which will be used to enhance their pastoral ministries with the ultimate aim of leading people back to God.

An evaluation, prayer, and word of thanks to facilitators officially ended the day’s program.