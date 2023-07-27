MPs urged to consider SJA partnership

Apart from the nation’s capital, St John Ambulance is operating in Lae as well following an agreement that was signed with the Lae City Authority and Morobe Provincial Health Authority in December 2020.

During LCA’s recent presentation of its annual K500,000 and on top of that, a new fully-kitted ambulance, Poumb appealed to the other Open Members of Morobe Province to consider bringing this much-needed service into their districts as well.

“12am, 1am, when people are still asleep, we continue working,” he stated. “That’s why we appreciate this new ambulance. It will greatly help with our work in serving the people of Lae.

“I also believe that if the Members of Huon Gulf and Nawaeb come on board and support the Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Lae, it would help because we not only serve Lae; our services also extend into parts of Huon Gulf and Nawaeb,” he said.

The ambulance service is currently operating out of the Lae fire station as per an agreement signed with the Fire Department. This is their temporary base hence they cannot expand operations until an area is secured for them.

Lae MP, John Rosso, gave the assurance that land will be secured for SJA to establish a permanent base.