Mother Commends Facility

Due to the spacious labour rooms, some of them, for the first time, had their partners by their bedside as they underwent the birthing experience together.

Beverlyne Gloway gave birth to her fifth child on Thursday, the 3rd of June, at 12.15am.

She initially had her four daughters at the old ANGAU labour ward.

A day after the new ward commenced operations, Gloway gave birth to a baby boy in Labour Room 1, with her partner by her side.

The mother-of-five said the new facilities are the best, adding the experience was significantly different compared to the old labour ward where there were only six beds and some mothers had no choice but to give birth on the floor.

“When we first came in, they told us to go wash in hot water and all these were provided, not like the old one, which was really, to the mothers, em gutpla stret,” Gloway smilingly shared.

“Sampla, mipla gat different way of delivering babies. When water broke, some went straight to the delivery room but for some cases, when mipla water bag no buruk, they have separate rooms blo mipla yet, which was really nice na em gutpla.”

In the old labour ward, guardians or partners were not allowed into the cramped birthing room, where only a curtain separated one mother from the next.

Gloway further applauded the new approach where their partners were allowed to be present for delivery.

“Nau disla ol tok bai ol man bai kam, em gutpla stret bikos mipla ol Papua New Guineans, ol man mas lukim hau mipla ol mama tu filim pen. (This approach where men can be present during delivery is good because Papua New Guinean men must see the pain that mothers go through.)

“Ol nogut ting olsem mipla save go isi tasol na kam. Gutpla ol yet stap na ol bai lukluk na ol gat sore lo mipla. Mipla kamapim pikini tu, mipla tingting na kamapim.” (They might have thought that we just go in and easily get the baby. It’s good that they’re present and they will sympathise with us. And when we want to have children, we must have a good think before reproducing.)

On behalf of the mothers there, Gloway applauded and extended their gratitude for the new, comfortable facility.

For her partner, it was his first time to be present during delivery, where he was given the opportunity to cut his son’s umbilical cord. He saw how painful it was for his wife, where he expressed the need to consider family planning.

(Beverlyne Gloway with her partner and new son at the recently-opened ANGAU labour ward)