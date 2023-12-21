Mother and twin babies saved

The pregnant woman went into labour in the bushes of Bosavi in Southern Highlands Province. Little did she know, she was carrying twins and would face major complications.

A distress signal was sent to the Santos medical team who immediately dispatched a helicopter with support from the Santos aviation and operations teams.

“Upon receipt of the message, we arranged an urgent medivac of the patient to Tari. Unfortunately, the weather was very bad, and the chopper could not land in Tari or at any other hospital and therefore the patient was brought back to our Moro clinic,” said Dr Julia Stinshoff, Santos Senior Medical Officer.

An ultrasound confirmed the mother was pregnant with twins and needed an urgent caesarean.

The mother and babies were in poor condition and there was an acute risk to their lives. While the Santos medical team prepared for a C-section, Santos Foundation staff arranged an ambulance from Kaipu to assist with road transfer to Mendi.

Santos Security then helped coordinate a police escort while company doctors arranged with Mendi hospital to accept the patient and provided the required medical consumables for the patient to undergo C-section immediately upon arrival.

“The patient arrived in Mendi at 2am and had surgery straight away, delivering two healthy baby boys,” Dr Stinshoff said.

“This was a very last-minute call, but we are all very happy with the outcome. The excellent collaboration between the local community, Santos, Santos Foundation and our colleagues at Mendi hospital and Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority saved the precious lives of this mother and her babies.”

This year alone, Santos has attended to more than 1,000 community patients and welcomed more than 30 newborns at its Moro and Gobe clinics.