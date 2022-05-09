Mother’s Day At Busamang

Most of the women are senior public servants who never had the chance to relax and unwind until the opportunity was presented to them by Bula-Falls Adventures.

The sixteen women took a scenic boat ride to Busamang from Lae’s Voco Point on Saturday morning.

After a 30-minute boat ride on a calm, clear sea, the women were warmly welcomed with leis and kulaus at the Bula Falls beachfront.

From there, the group made the 30-minute walk into the interior of Busamang, where they heard the roar of Bula Falls before they saw the frothy cascade through the clearing.

After a refreshing swim at Bula Falls, the group took a 5-minute boat ride to Pineapple Beach, where they set up camp near the beachfront.

Some of the group members partied into the morning while most opted to rest after a long day.

On Mother’s Day, the group was treated to local cuisine, with Lina Kusak, who is a nurse with the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, saying they were more than satisfied with their outing.

“Mipla kam and went to the Bula Falls,” she said. “We had a great time out there. We just spent time with other colleagues and sisters that came along on this journey.

“The family was so open and they took us in; we were just like a family here.”

District nursing officer, Manzia Bomiringnu, was all smiles and kept the group entertained with her singing and dancing.

“2 o’clock mipla lusim Bula waterfall, mipla kam daun lo Busamang village, Pineapple beach,” she stated. “Very nice area with white sandy beach. Mipla enjoyim swim, enjoyim friends na families, hospitality blo ol em very good.”

Sixty-six-year-old Milfordhaven nursing officer, Martha Marampau, is looking to retire soon.

The outing with her colleagues was an unforgettable experience.

“Once mi kam ya, I felt that I was still young,” she cheekily said. “That’s why I encourage those who are working, they have to come out.

“They should enjoy themselves, leave their families and work behind.

“Once they come out and enjoy themselves, ol bai pilim olsem, ol i hamamas lo kam aut.”

Nurses Marampau and Bomiringnu will be retiring soon after a combined 80 years in public health.

They entertained the group with some outstanding hula dance moves before they left for Lae.

(Sister Martha Marampau entertaining her colleagues before leaving for Lae)