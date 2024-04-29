Mosquito nets distributed to Ahi villages

World Malaria Day falls on April 25th every year.

In an effort to prevent the infection of malaria around the Ahi communities and the wider Lae City, Ahi Group provided mosquito nets to its workforce free of charge. A total of 591 mosquito nets have since been distributed.

Furthermore, Ahi Group extended its reach to vulnerable populations, including elders, pregnant women, infants, and young children in the 6 Ahi villages by distributing an additional 600 mosquito nets.

“Ahi Group values its workforce, and we recognise that their wellbeing is important to our business operations,” stated George Gware, Chairman of Ahi Group Limited.

“By providing awareness and essential resources such as mosquito nets, we aim to protect our employees and the communities we operate in, ensuring a healthier and productive community.”

The distribution of mosquito nets aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing, reflecting Ahi Group’s commitment to contributing to global efforts to eradicate malaria and promote health equity.

Meantime, as part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Ahi Hope Foundation will conduct a village survey to identify indigenous members who are the true beneficiaries of Ahi Group’s CSR programs and project initiatives.

This survey will inform future interventions and ensure that resources reach those most in need.