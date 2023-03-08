More work to be done in PNG: UN

It aims to call for change, and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have strived to improve the lives of the people in their countries and communities.

This year, the theme for IWD is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea, Richard Howard, said: “It encourages us to recognise the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. As with every IWD, we are also encouraged to support women and girls in every part of their lives – in their work, their communities, and their family lives.

“In Papua New Guinea, we know there is more work to be done to ensure that women and girls can enjoy the fundamental human rights.

“The UN’s Common Country Analysis 2022 for PNG found that inclusive and equal participation of women in the political and economic arenas continues to be an elusive goal. We also know that gender-based violence affects huge numbers of women and girls throughout the country and that sorcery accusation-related violence killings continue.

“In addition to these, women and girls are increasingly vulnerable to trafficking as a result of displacement and forced migration.

“On this IWD, we must all reflect on how to address these issues as we go forward. If women cannot be safe, if women cannot have secure and dignified jobs, if women cannot have their voices heard in decision-making bodies at all levels, then how can they meaningfully drive their own development and that of the country?

“Papua New Guinea is missing out on harnessing the potential of all of its citizens as long as the women and girls of the country cannot fully enjoy and exercise their rights.

“In the context of this year’s IWD theme, it is notable that the 2022 Pacific Digital Gender Scorecard shows that women in PNG are 10 percent less likely than men to own a mobile phone and 23 percent less likely to use mobile internet.

“This limits their ability to participate in the digital economy, access information and services, and exercise their human rights.

“Innovation, education and technology can advance gender equality and empowerment. More proactive policies are needed to ensure that the laws that govern digital technology are fit-for-purpose and properly implemented.

“We are hearing that cyber-bullying is on the increase in Papua New Guinea, as social media spreads. The Government has taken steps to address the problem through revised legislation, but more work needs to be done to ensure that women and girls are safe from online harassment and abuse. They also should be encouraged to be part of the digital revolution themselves, through improved educational opportunities and targeted livelihoods development.

“We can all use IWD to reflect on our part in promoting the rights of women and girls. More needs to be done by every single person if we are to make better lives a reality for the women and girls in Papua New Guinea!

“I encourage all Papua New Guinean men and women to come together with development partners, such as the United Nations team which I lead, to commit to taking action now by supporting the Government in serving the women and girls in Papua New Guinea.

“I take the opportunity to urge the Government and all development partners to act and together, work on enhancing digital skills and empowerment of women and girls, and their inclusion in development: as innovators, creators and leaders of today and tomorrow.

“Let me end with a quote from the UN Secretary-General’s Message on this Day, and I quote, ‘International Women’s Day is a call to action: