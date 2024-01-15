Modilon hospital gets ambulance but needs more support

According to the Madang Provincial Health Authority (MaPHA) staff, there is so much more needed to be done in order to have the hospital operate as the province’s main hospital.

An ambulance is one of the vital resources any hospital should have for emergency responses and operations, Modilon General Hospital has not had an ambulance for several years and this had hindered so many lifesaving operations. It had taken three months for necessary processes to be met before the ambulance was finally donated by Madang Governor, Ramsy Pariwa in December 2023.

Governor Pariwa, had made arrangements with the National Gaming Control Board since September 2023 to have an ambulance purchased for the Hospital after he had personally witnessed an unfortunate incident regarding a tuberculosis (TB) patient (child), who had no transportation back home after being told that there was nothing to be done medically by doctors to save the patient.

The hospital had no ambulance to assist the parents so the Governor offered his vehicle to transport the child back to Malala, who died two days later.

Being stricken by what had happened and the reality of the situation with Madang’s major hospital, arrangements of the ambulance had to be made. Governor Pariwa stated that the establishment of the hospital is over 30 years and by now this lifesaving institution should have been refurbished or given attention.

Governor Pariwa called on the Government to recognize Modilon General Hospital in terms of budget funding. Like the Port Moresby Hospital, Modilon also trains medical professionals.

Dr Thomas Kambuka, Hospital Executive Manager, and an experienced surgeon thanked the Governor for the gesture and was grateful for the support given.

He further added that Modilon Hospital stands as the flagship of the Province in terms of health services and at most times stories of the hardships being faced by doctors are not told.

Dr. Kambuka also claims that Modilon hospital sees more than a million patients annually and there is room for improvement to make it the best hospital.

Meantime, Modilon Hospital prides on having 30 experienced and specialized doctors in the country, which is the highest in any other province, but lack the resources and facilities to boost and offer its services, leading to many preventable deaths.