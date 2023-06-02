Missionaries’ children retrace steps

Ulrike Ixmeier said this after visiting Lucgaweng, Simbang, Heldsbach, Sattelberg, Tami Island at Finschhafen, Katherine Lehman School in Wau, Morobe Province, and then to Onerunka and Raipinka in Kainantu early this month before returning to Germany last week.

Mrs Ixmeier said first Lutheran missionary Johann Flierl is her great grandfather who started the Lutheran church and preached the Word of God in Papua New Guinea while her grandfather, who is Johannes Flierl, and father Helmut Flierl, were missionaries at Lutheran missionary stations in the early 1940s to 1970s.

She said this was her first journey back to the country after 52 years; a dream-come-true.

“We had a very emotional experience and every place that we visited, we were surprised to get the best hospitality and special affection from the people.

“Walking the footpath of our forefathers and father was overwhelming and at times, I felt embarrassed when everyone started thanking us and appreciating the great work and efforts done by our great grandparents, grandparents and parents,” Mrs Ixmeier said.

Ulrike’s brother, Dr Friedrich Flierl, said this visit will be his fourth. 2008 was his first.

Dr Flierl said all these trips back were with members of the Flierl family, including friends, which was always an adventure.

He further retold that their father, Helmut, completed the mission college at Neuendettelsau in 1952 and in 1953, he traveled to PNG, starting mission work at Ulap and later move to Raipinka to be with their grandfather.

“While here in PNG, four of us were born which is Renate in 1955, Ulrike in 1956, me in 1958 and Theodor in 1959.

“We stayed at Raipinka till 1960 and returned back to Germany and in 1965, we came back to PNG and our father was a missionary at Onerunka Bible School till 1971,” Dr Flierl said.

Dr Flierl said his father was a teacher and builder; building new classrooms, new houses for teachers, he also visited villages and evangelists in the surrounding areas, often trekking through the bush as there were no roads.

He said they finally left PNG in 1971 where his father took over as pastor in a village in Germany. However, his heart was in PNG.

“My father came back twice for short visits in 1980 and 1986, visiting Marawaka, which has a partnership with Dekanat Markt Einersheim,” Dr Flierl said.