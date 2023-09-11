Miss Madang Crowned

They were crowned on Saturday night at the Madang Resort Hotel. The event proceeded from Friday’s Mr and Miss Traditional which took place at Sugeng Aben.

The event, themed “Service above Self to Drive Tourism in Madang” saw business houses within Madang converging in to support the event.

The event also gave a moment’s silence in tribute to two important icons of Madang Province in Sir Peter Barter and Maureen Hill who were always the pushed for these charitable events in Madang Province.

Reigning Miss Madang, Phyllia Pisep, did her final catwalk before handing over the reigns to Donita Retaw.

Miss Retaw will now be representing Madang for the Miss PNG Title.

Funds raised from this event will be used to construct staff housing for the Creative Self-Help Center within the school premises.