Minister Lino strategizes on linking PHA's

These facilities are vital for health service delivery at the Modilon Hospital and Yagaum Health Centre.

Dr Lino commissioned two new ambulances and an oxygen plant at Modilon General Hospital and an ambulance and a 90KVA generator at Yagaum Health Centre. He also informed MaPHA of an injection of K15 million into their account and also gave K2 million each to Middle Ramu and Raicoast members for health expenditures.

Dr. Lino acknowledged that Modilon General Hospital plays a pivotal role not only in service delivery but also in training doctors, nurses, HEOs and other human health resources for the country.

Dr. Lino stated that challenges within the Health sector are immense, especially in a third-world country like Papua New Guinea. He said most of the challenges faced is due to the socio-economic status of the people.

Health as he states is a basic indicator of the socio-economic status of any country.

“Socio-economic determinants of Health such as good roads, good water supplies, energy and power, good schools, and good living conditions as these cater for 70 percent of the impact on health,” Dr Lino stated.

He shared that these socio-economic determinacies are not the responsibility of health workers, it is unduly the responsibility of leaders and the administration.

Dr. Lino explained that the emergence of PHAs came about due to studies undertaken by ADB in order to decentralize and manage public funding in one administration or body, which was closer to people on the ground, believing that it would effectively deliver services to the people.

However, the downturn of implementing the PHAs also resulted in a disconnection from the district government, who play a pivotal role in supporting the work of health in each province.

The minister added that good collaboration with leaders is needed for efficient service delivery, and the purpose of his visit was to sit and speak with the district leaders and MaPHA to devise a strategy to bridge the disconnected gap within the Health System.

Dr. Lino also addressed the doctors and nurses of their grievances presented to the Madang Governor Ramsy Pariwa recently. He assured them that a new board for the Madang Provincial Health Authority will be in place soon.

Dr Lino commended the staff for continuously working tirelessly in order to make a difference in the lives of ordinary people despite so many challenges.