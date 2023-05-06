Midwives celebrated worldwide

The event, which was first celebrated in 1992, falls on May 5th every year.

This year’s theme, ‘Together again: From evidence to reality’, is a nod to the upcoming 33rd International Confederation of Midwives Triennial Congress, where the global midwife community will come together for the first time in more than five years.

“This time of celebration honours the efforts of midwives and their associations to action critical evidence like the State of the World’s Midwifery (SoWMy) 2021 towards meaningful change for our profession and the women and families we care for,” said the International Confederation of Midwives.

“We hope that midwives, maternity support workers and student midwives across the globe celebrate in unison.”

The ICM envisions a world where every childbearing woman has access to a midwife’s care for herself and her newborn.

However, the story is different in PNG.

“Like many developing countries, PNG has insufficient midwives or other skilled health workers to assist an estimated 1.8 million reproductive aged women, who give birth to approximately 220,000 babies every year,” wrote the director of Sage Midwife Coaching, Dr Susan Crabtree, on Devpolicy Blog.

Dr Crabtree highlighted that not every health worker is trained to deal with mothers during delivery, alluding to a statement by a midwife: “The nurses and CHWs [community health workers], they don’t know how to manage complications, so some mothers, they die”.

Dr Crabtree said now is the time for PNG to ensure policy, funding and political will is directed towards developing culturally appropriate and sustainable programs for midwives.

“Programs that align with evidence-based recommendations, with local ownership, and implementation by the people in the system; this will ensure all women give birth with skilled midwifery care.”

A big appreciation to all midwives for 2023 International Day of the Midwife.