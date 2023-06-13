Menstrual health session empowers local women

The session, recommended and coordinated by Lapieh Landu, proved to be an empowering experience for all participants.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the session went beyond the conventional discussions about menstrual health, delving into the topic of menopause. Despite not being originally planned, the conversation was considered vital for its relevance to the menstrual cycle.

Participants engaged enthusiastically in discussions held in tokples, the local language, facilitating a meaningful exchange of information.

The women and young girls displayed great interest and attentiveness throughout the session, expressing their appreciation for the shared knowledge.

They grasped the importance of menstrual health and its normalcy, understanding that menstruation occurs regardless of their activities, whether at work, home, tending to gardens, or crafting bilums. The session emphasized the need for effective self-management to ensure continued productivity.

A highlight of the event was the distribution of reusable Queenpads, generously provided by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation. The recipients warmly received these menstrual hygiene products, recognizing their value and the convenience they offer.

The success of the Menstrual Health session in Musumave village would not have been possible without the support of esteemed partners.

The Sir Brian Bell Foundation, CPL Foundation Inc., and PNG Air played pivotal roles in enabling this visit and contributing to the normalization of menstruation in communities across the region.

This session marks another step forward in the ongoing journey of normalizing menstruation, empowering women, and fostering awareness one community at a time.

The positive impact of such initiatives extends beyond Musumave village, serving as an inspiration for others seeking to promote menstrual health and hygiene.