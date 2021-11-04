Mendi Dialysis Centre

Dr. Birisi said the kidney dialysis centre is quite a big unit within Mendi Provincial Hospital set up next to the ICU.

He said this is convenient for the patients in ICU when they require dialysis for the acute care they can connect directly to the River Osmosis system and have a dialysis system in ICU.

“So we can do both acute renowned failure and kidney failure dialysis as well as the chronic kidney failure as well. So it can be done at the same time.” Dr. Seth Fose – Director, MP Pathology

It is one year ago that the Mendi hospital signed an MOU with the Kidney Foundation and launched the Kidney Dialysis project and he is happy that it has now materialized with a couple of machines being donated also by the Kidney Foundation.

In preparation, three nurses and a doctor were sent to get training at the Kidney Foundation in Port Moresby for the last 6 months.

Birisi thanked Sir Martin Poh and the Kidney Foundation for having confidence in Mendi Hospital to partner with them in setting up such a lifesaving equipment as this.

He also acknowledge the Kumul Petroleum who donated funds to make the project possible.

“Thank you Sir Martin and your directors to have that confidence in us and giving us that moral support and for taking in our doctor and nurses for training at no cost, and it’s all about partnership.” Dr. Birisi said.

Director of the MP Pathology, Dr. Seth Fose also congratulated Dr. Joseph Birisi and the Mendi Provincial Hospital for the privilege of having a dialysis centre.

“On behalf of the MP pathology management team we would like to congratulate Mendi hospital and especially SHPHA under the leadership of Dr. Birisi in one of the first highlands province to establish a kidney centre’” he added.

Dr. Fose explained that the two main functions of the MP Pathology in assisting the Kidney Foundation. Firstly, it provides service and maintenance for the medical equipment, and second service is blood test at an affordable package for patients.

MP Pathology has a bio-engineer who maintaining and servicing the dialysis machine at the Kidney Foundation and encouraged the Mendi Provincial Hospital to recruit a bio engineer to be trained by MP pathology.

4 tests per year – private center K1,000 plus for each tests. Also encourage other clinics and patients who can’t afford to go to them.