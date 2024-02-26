Medical Supplies for WNB Health Facilities

The Care Centres of Sovula, Kabaya and the Bialla Health Centre have received much-needed supplies, addressing critical shortages in medication.

Clement Bailey, the Director of the Disaster and Emergency Response Centre expressed gratitude towards the PHA for their consistent support during crises, highlighting their pivotal role in emergency healthcare response.

Dental Therapist Philomena Eko, representing Bialla Health Centre, extended thanks to the donors and the WNB Disaster team for the timely delivery of medicines, crucial for addressing the current stock shortages.

The Sovula Primary School Care Centre received the medical drugs, with Ward Councillor Blaise Luveni commending the efforts of the Disaster Response Centre for their prompt action. Sister Hedwick Kaumbe, overseeing the Sovula Primary School Care Centre, acknowledged the arrival of supplies, alleviating concerns over medication shortages, particularly in light of recent health challenges.

Director Bailey clarified that the distributed drugs are meant for the entire community, including those at the Care Centres and individuals from the LSS Oil Palm blocks who have also been impacted. Responding to inquiries regarding the distribution, Sister Scholastica Loya Saya of Kabaya Aid Post affirmed that while Care Centre patients receive free treatment block holders have been paying for services rendered.

The medical supplies delivered to Kabaya Care Centre have been stored at the Kabaya aid post, ensuring accessibility for those in need. The efforts between government agencies and healthcare providers signify a concerted response to healthcare challenges, ultimately benefiting the broader community of West New Britain.