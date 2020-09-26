Medical equipment for PMGH

BSP Life PNG is a licensed life insurance company which commenced operations in PNG in January 2018. It is the youngest subsidiary of the BSP Group. This event is an historical one for the team as it is the first community project for the business.

The Emergency Department was selected after sighting an appeal by PMGH on social media. The BSP Life team selected the Emergency Department as they are the frontline and point of entry at PMGH.

The team donated safe airway medical equipment which included two portable privacy screens, four Guedel airways set, two laryngoscope set with blades, four adult resuscitator bags, ten oxygen flowmeters and three polycarbonate sheets to build aerosol boxes.

In addition, BSP Life PNG provided general refurbishment items including four wash basins (sinks, taps, plumbing and fittings), a 200L PVC drum, a roll of plastic sheeting and bins for sterilisation and general signage to be fitted throughout the ED floors, walls, nursing stations etc.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the labour component from staff was minimal. This support includes the refurbishments of the Emergency Department by the PMGH maintenance team.

BSP Life PNG Country Manager Nilson Singh presented the items to Senior Emergency MO & Coordinator of ED, Dr. Sonny Kibob, saying: “As we are well aware, this year every country has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We know the effect it has had on our health facilities, our health care workers and our people.

“Developing economies like PNG face a far greater challenge as our healthcare facilities were already fragile with high rates of communicable and non-communicable diseases prevalent in the country. Hence, it is important to build private public partnerships to support our healthcare system. While we stand as a corporate organisation, each of our staff is a part of a community and we are happy to give back to the communities where we live and operate in.”

Dr. Sonny Kibob thanked BSP for the much-needed and timely contribution, as it will now boost doctors and nurses at the POMGH emergency department to work efficiently in saving more lives.

The donation is part of the bank's community project initiative that are undertaken nationwide by each branch, Strategic Business Units (SBU) and subsidiaries as a way for BSP staff to contribute meaningfully back to the community. These community project initiatives focus on education, health, sports, environment and other community initiatives.

This year BSP PNG will be delivering a total of 46 community projects to the value of K1.3 million. BSP Life PNG Community Project is part of the BSP Group Community Project Campaign in PNG.

In 2019, BSP delivered 48 projects to the tune of K1.2million in PNG. Together with BSP Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Cook Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu branches, the BSP Group delivered 57 community projects in total.

(BSP Life PNG team with the Emergency Department team of PMGH)