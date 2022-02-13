Medical Bay For NDoH Staff

This initiative by Acting Deputy Secretary Operations, Theresa Siaguru was authorized by Secretary Ivan Pomaleu, to ensure all the staff of the Department are given the opportunity to know their health condition as their basic right to their wellbeing and healthy living.

Siaguru said she was pleased that the Prime Minister had the privilege of getting his COVID -19 booster shot at the new facility, which is located at the Ground Floor of Sir Manasupe Haus, on Friday, 28 January, 2022.

She is happy with Secretary Pomaleu for his understanding in ensuring this need is supported by the department as an incentive and should be appreciated by the staff.

“I am very happy that the PMNEC Medical Bay was graced with the Prime Minister’s presence when he used it for his COVID-19 booster shot and this has naturally formalized the beginning for us to open the facility for staff to do medical checks,” she said.

Ms Siaguru is currently taking the oversight of the operations of the PMNEC Medical Bay but will eventually leave it to the Gender Equity & Social Inclusion (GESI) Unit under the Human Resource Management Branch (HRM) to manage it.

GESI Officer, Boge Homoka said it is a good initiative for the staff of the department and is the first of its kind. He said she started off with 17 officers for the first day on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022 with an equal number of both female and male officers who turned up.

She said the initial medical checkup was conducted from 1- 4 February, 2022 by Medical Officer Marylouise Aulong. Checkup including blood pressure check, eyesight, chest, weight, height.

Aulong is works with the PNG Mobile Medical, a Medical Mobile Clinic Service, located at the Six-Mile SME Incubation Center, National Capital District.