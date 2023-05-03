Measles, rubella and polio campaign

The National Department of Health, Unicef, the World Health Organisation and Gavi have partnered to roll out a nationwide immunisation campaign against measles, rubella and polio.

In the case of measles, the health team has pointed out that the disease has no specific treatment but can be prevented through immunisation.

“Measles is more severe in children that are malnourished.

“The common signs of the disease include high fever, generalised skin rash, red eyes, a cough and a runny nose.

“Serious complications include an infection of the lung and brain.

“Pneumonia is the most common cause of death associated with measles.”

Rubella, on the other hand, is caused by the rubella virus that spreads from person to person through the air.

Rubella is normally a mild childhood disease, but women who contract rubella early in pregnancy can pass the virus to their foetus and can lead to foetal death and birth defects of the ears, eyes, heart and brain.

“The World Health Organization recommends that countries use the rubella vaccine in conjunction with the measles vaccine.”

The alliance has outlined that polio is more common in children, explaining that it is caused by a virus that enters the body through the mouth from contaminated food or water.

“Many people who contract polio do not become ill but can spread the infection.

“The most serious form of polio is paralytic polio, where a child cannot walk or run and may lead to death due to respiratory muscle involvement.

“Polio is at the cusp of eradication from the world like small pox, and any new case can seriously affect global polio eradication.”

Morobe Province is starting its measles, rubella and polio immunisation campaign this month.