Matanatou Helath Centre in Sorry State

The health centre is also in a deteriorating state and need urgent attention.

Association President, Frederick Kebai was alarmed from receiveing information that the remote Matanatou health centre had never had qualified nurses to provide nursing care to patients for many years.

Mr Kebai is calling on the Kwikila Provincial Health Authority to step in and address this sad state of affairs affecting the inland Rigo people.

He said the health center is the closest government service that provides health care to people living in more than 19 villages around inland Rigo extending as far as Mt. Brown and Mt. Maria towards the border of Oro province.

Currently a lone community health worker devoid of a qualified nurse as according to health standards, operates the health center.

The PNG Nurses Association executives made a surprise visit to the health center on Tuesday 28th November, 2023 when they discovered the rundown state of the health facilities. The facilities include two staff houses and the health centre building. The also discovered a lack of basic lifesaving drugs at this facility.

According to the Health Worker, Amos John the Health Centre needs a good road and an ambulance to medivac the sick and victims of snake bites and mothers to deliver their newborns at Kwikila Hospital.

John said the health facility is low on antibiotics, and other basic drugs but the poor road conditions continue to prevent him from travelling to Kwikila for new supplies.

Due to rundown state of staff housing, John lives at his village at Taitokomana and comes to work each morning, returning home after work, a fair distance climbing up and down the mountains.

“We have three staff houses, two rundown houses I need them to be renovated,” he said.

“We don’t have an ambulance. We are struggling to ride on the PMVs. Sometimes Kwikila health coordinator helps us with fuel to come and get us.

So that is our problem. Right now we need an ambulance to help snake bites patients or other serious cases. Rainy days, I think no ambulance will come to assist us.” John lamented.

There is no telecommunication network in the health center vicinity because it is situated in the valley. One has to climb mountain peaks to access the Digicel network, to call for help, when emergency arises.