Manolos encourages partnerships

MAMA Foundation’s representative, Phyonna Silikara, emphasised the need for collaboration and support in bringing service and hope to our people in the rural districts.

Currently, the only private sector support they get is from Trukai Industries.

Speaking during the announcement of Trukai’s K100,000 backing, Silikara said: “As you look around, you see the need for it. We need a lot more compact equipment that is needed that can be used in-flight.

“These are not the kind of technology that we have. And most of them are over K100,000. It would not be commercially viable for one organisation to do this on their own.

“So yes, a collective support – both from the public and private sector – would be amazing. It would make this program go so much further.”