Mammogram machine for WNB women

Today marked the commissioning of the mammogram machine by the women’s group working with the New Britain Palm Oil (NBPOL).

The initiative to raise funds for a cancer screening machine began in 2016, after the group lost one of its members to breast cancer.

Through various fundraising activities within the company, WEW raised K50,000. The campaign extended beyond the company, attracting contributions from other stakeholders, including the Office of the Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, who donated K100,000, and the Office of the Member for Talasea Member Francis Maneke, handing out K20,000.

The public and other stakeholders also contributed. WEW chairlady Ruth Jordan-Som announced that K700,000 was raised, covering the cost of the mammogram and related expenses.

After seven years of efforts, the mammogram machine was officially commissioned today.