Madang’s Cervical Cancer Clinic Effective

According to Dr. John Bolnga, Senior Specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the Modilon General Hospital, the clinic was set up as a community initiative due to the high rate of Cervical Cancer in the province. The clinic is a testament to what can be achieved despite the many barriers using the GENE-XPERT Machine.

Experience has been found from dealing with women in the clinic, especially those with Cervix Cancer, that most women hardly return after leaving specimens as the process is lengthy, coupled with the cost and long travel distance. As a result, many die from the disease.

With the GENE-XPERT Machine the hospital now has, the Madang Provincial Health Authority (PHA) overwhelmingly reduces the turn-around time on results from three months, to just within an hour. Also, women get to self-examine and provide specimens, relieving them of the shame barrier that many rural women face. Women do not need to make an appointment and the clinic is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

This clinic setup including the machines is estimated at K400, 000.00. Dr. John Bolnga said they have had a tremendous reduction in Cervical Cancer statistics since the clinic opened. All the clinic needed was a nurse or Health Extension Officer to oversee operations.

The success rate of this method stands at 97%. Statistics gathered from patients, the Madang PHA has seen a 15% positivity rate in the country in that out of 100 women, 15 test positive for Cervix Cancer and if not treated, they will die. Minister Dr Tom is highly recommends all PHA’s set up similar clinics. The GENE-XPERT clinic is being supported by the World Health Organization.

Cervical Cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and although it affects both men and women, there is a strong link between HPV infection and cancer in women.