Lunar New Year brings in the Year of the Rabbit, promising 'change and hope' in 2023

"People should have an open mind to embrace the new environment, so should businesses," she said.

Melbourne feng shui practitioner James Zheng said those changes will happen slowly as "unbalance still exists".

"The impact of pandemic is gradually easing, and the world still needs time to recover," Mr Zheng said.

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese traditional practice which uses different systems and calendars, like astrology or solar cycles, to harmonise people with environments.

It's just one art form used to interpret what each new Lunar New Year might mean.

This Year of the Rabbit, welcomed in on January 22, is said to symbolise longevity, peace, and prosperity.

But if your Chinese zodiac sign is a rat, rooster, dragon, horse, or even a rabbit be warned — you'll need to take extra precautions to fend off misfortune, as Mr Zheng explains below.

The arrival of Lunar New Year may not mean you are a 'rabbit'

There are two different systems used to introduce the Year of the Rabbit — the lunar calendar which begins on January 22 and the solar calendar which begins on February 4.

The lunar calendar is based on the annual cycle and movements of the moon, while the solar calendar is based on sun, and is divided into 24 solar terms.

The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit begins 14 days ahead of the Solar New Year, which is also called the Start of Spring.

Ancient Chinese art forms also use other calendars and systems to record and divide the year. They are less common, but some are still used today.

Mr Zheng said you have to follow the solar calendar to find out which year you were born in, meaning you're only born during the Year of the Rabbit if you're born after February 4 this year.

"To correctly know your Chinese zodiac symbol could affect your fortune for life," he said.

This Lunar Year of the Rabbit is particularly special because it's a leap year with a rare two Februaries and 13 months, instead of 12 — it makes the year unusually long at 384 days.

Because the Year of the Rabbit is so long, it includes two Solar New Years — one on February 4, 2023 and the other on February 4, 2024.

This is a phenomenon is known as the "double springs", with the next not scheduled to occur for more than 1,000 years.

While the Chinese community welcomes the Year of the Rabbit at Lunar New Year festivals around Australia, a different animal will take centre stage for Vietnamese people in 2023 — a cat.

The 12 Vietnamese zodiac animals largely match the Chinese signs, but there is one big difference, with the fourth animal being a cat not a rabbit.

Story first published on ABC News Australia