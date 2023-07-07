Long-serving ELCPNG member passes torch

Outgoing ELC Hagen district council member, Wane Kanapi, took part in his final church council meeting last week alongside his successor, Joseph Uglga.

Kanapi was given the privilege to share God’s Word during the week-long council meeting. It was during this gathering that he formally announced his departure and officially introduced Uglga as the incoming council member to the full roster of ELCPNG council members.

Kanapi encouraged the council members, executives and national headquarters officers to continue upholding the church's core values and principles, to commit to its mission and purpose, and to keep on preaching the gospel, preparing God's people for Heaven.

“I have served the church since 1965, beginning as a simple religious studies teacher. After attending many training sessions, I rose to become the ELC Hagen district secretary in 1984 and was nominated as a council member, representing the district at the church council meeting,” Kanapi reminisced.

He spoke fondly of his tenure under the stewardship of the Late Bishop Reverend Getake Gam during his term from 1982 to 1998, then serving under late Chief Reverend Dr Wesley Kigasung, Reverend Sir Giegere Wenge, and currently Reverend Dr Jack Urame.

According to Kanapi, this year marks his 58 years serving the church in various roles. Now, bowing out as the council member at the age of 78, he feels a deep satisfaction for his contributions to the evangelistic mission of the church.

Reflecting on 1 Peter 5:1-4, he emphasised their duty to persist in spreading the gospel, guiding believers in accordance with biblical teachings, and accepting challenges without complaint.

“I wish outgoing council member Mr Kanapi peace, blessings, good health and happiness for his years of service to the church in various leadership capacities,” said Rev Dr Urame.

“God will reward him accordingly.

“Also, I welcome to Mr Uglga’s appointment and I am looking forward to his participation in our council meetings in the years to come.”